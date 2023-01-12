KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jan. 12, 2023

The Community Health Education Team is hosting their Wellness of Warm Springs Event today from noon until 1 at the Family Resource Center. They will be planning their Health Education calendar for the year. A hot homemade hearty soup will be served to all participants that attend.

White Buffalo Wrestling will host a dual match with Grant Union/Prairie City today.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today at the Community Center is for 5th & 6th grade teams for practice from 4-5.

It’s men’s adult basketball tonight at 7 at the Community Center. This is for players 18 and older.

Fences for Fido is doing a free parvo vaccine clinic for dogs in Warm Springs on Saturday, January 14th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. It’s a drive-thru clinic providing distemper parvo shots for pets of Warm Springs residents. Register online https://tinyurl.com/2b3476pz – there’s a link on today’s calendar at kwso.org. A few things for folks to remember before your appointment – bring any vet records you have for your dog or know the date of their last vaccine, and dogs will remain in the car for the shot and need to be on a leash.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this Saturday at 6pm at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt and Tasting Room at 9619 NW Columbia Drive on Agency Plains. It’s 4 to 6 person teams. Beverages and food will be available.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit office and drive-thru window will be closed all day next Thursday, January 19th. They will reopen for regular business hours on Friday, January 20th. Credit would like to remind folks that their lobby and drive-thru are closed during the lunch hour from noon until 1.

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count will take place on Tuesday January 24th from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center on Tuesday January 24th for the Point in Time Count.

A public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been scheduled on Wednesday, January 25th. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens on Saturday January 28th. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

An Agency District Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 31st. On the agenda is a discussion of the Wasco Chief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.