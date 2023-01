Warm Springs Nation Little League has it’s dates set for the new season.

Early Bird Player Registration is underway. You can get more information and register online at https://www.wsnll.org/.

A coaches meeting is coming up next Monday (1/16/23)

Board meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm at the Prevention Training Room in the old school gym building. Any interested volunteers can attend.

