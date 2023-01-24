KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jan. 25, 2023

The public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is today and there are two sessions. This morning from 9am until noon, it’s at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. And, this evening from 5-8:00 it will be at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care is available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

It’s women’s night adult basketball this evening at 7 at the Community Center gym.

Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence includes a free livestream of “Lessons From Our Father” at COCC’s Madras Campus tomorrow. The live event is sold out featuring Nelson Mandela’s grandson and Malcom X’s daughter. Learn how to sign up for the live stream online at www.cocc.edu/departments/foundation/cls/season-of-nonviolence.aspx.

Madras High School Principal Tony Summers will be in Warm Springs for his next Coffee with the Principal event tomorrow. People can stop by at 9am at the Community Center for an informal meeting with Mr. Summers to ask questions, learn about MHS happenings and share ideas or concerns.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens this Saturday. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early player registration discounts are available through Tuesday, January 31st. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

The COCC Madras campus will hold a scholarship and grant workshop to help current and prospective students discover their financial aid options. Anyone interested is welcome to attend on Thursday, February 2nd from 1-4pm, no registration required.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by Monday, February 6th.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents. Registration is open ONLINE. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.