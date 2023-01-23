KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jan. 24, 2023

The Warm Springs Point in Time Homeless Count is today from 9am until 3pm. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness should stop by to compete a survey, enjoy a meal and earn incentives for participating. If you living in transitional housing, have no home at all, if you live rough or if you couch surf, please stop by the Warm Springs Family Resource Center today for the Point in Time Count.

Papalaxsimisha’s Women’s Talking Circle is this evening at 7:30 via Zoom. It’s open to women of all ages. For more information contact Jillisa or Jaylyn Suppah. Find the Zoom link to join on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page.

Madras High School basketball teams will play The Dalles today. The girls JV-1, JV-2 and Varsity teams are on the road. The boys play at home and game times are 4, 5:30 and 7:00. You can hear the varsity game live on KWSO.

For Cheerleaders or anyone interested in Cheer – there is Advanced Cheer Conditioning class being offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:20 to 6:30 at the old Elementary School Gym. You can learn more by calling Martha at 541-699-9111.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The Sri Ponya Monthly Film Night & Discussion is this evening at 7 at the Tin Pan Alley Theater in Bend. Everyone is welcome to join for a screening of the documentary “A New High” and a discussion about mountain climbing and recovery. Tickets are available online.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.

Men’s Night basketball starts at 7:00 tonight at the Community Center gym. Men’s night is every Tuesday and Thursday.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet after school tomorrow, 3:15-5:30, in Mr. Jones’ classroom. Visit the MHS NASU Facebook page for more information.

There is a public hearing for community input on the Child Care and Development Fund for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs tomorrow. A morning session, 9am until noon, will be held at the Education/Culture & Heritage Building. There will be an evening session from 5-8:00 at ECE, with dinner provided. Child care will be available for both sessions. The Public Hearing is an opportunity for the community to give input and feedback about the child care services, and how they meet the needs of low-income children and families in Warm Springs. Tribal and community members and employees, elders and all other stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide comments, support, concerns, and ideas.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is on Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.