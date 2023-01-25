Iron Chef for Middle School Youth

Iron Chef in the Nutrition Kitchen (ICNK) is a Cooking Series for 6th, 7th and 8th graders. OSU Extension SNAP-ED and 4-H departments are in partnership with 21st Century afterschool programs in the Jefferson County 509J school district and Culver.

In 7 lessons students learn: food safety, food prep, cooking skills, nutrition facts, label reading, and team building.

This hands-on, engaging series gives students an opportunity to become Chefs. They can learn and bring the knowledge they gain to local cook-off competitions.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, teams compete for the chance to represent the school in the Regional ICNK cook-off . At the Regional competition there will be teams from the Warm Springs K8, Jefferson County Middle School and Culver.

The Warm Springs cook-off is Wednesday, February 8th from 3:30-5pm. The Regional cook-off is Friday, February 10th from 5:30-7:30pm at the new Jefferson County Public Health Department meeting room in Madras.