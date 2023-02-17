Jefferson County Drought Emergency

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a drought emergency, yesterday (Feb. 16, 2023), for Crook and Jefferson counties.

The executive order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to those Central Oregon counties. Crook County had declared its own drought emergency a little more than one month ago. Despite near normal snowpack in the Ochocos, streamflows and reservoir storage levels are at record lows due to persistent drought conditions.

In regard to Jefferson County, Kotek’s office said, “Natural flows and reservoir supplies are at or near all-time lows affecting water users and impacting drinking water, fish, wildlife, and instream uses.”

It’s likely that Deschutes County will soon be declared in a drought emergency as well. Most of Central Oregon is in Severe, Extreme or Exceptional Drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools for water users, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the state Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.