KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 17, 2023

If you are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, Medicaid, or CHIP and you live in Warm Springs – you should check in with your Contact Representative at the Health & Wellness Center to make sure you are able to maintain coverage. Changes are coming April 1st and you will be getting a letter from the state about completing a renewal form. Call the clinic to learn more at 541-553-1196 and ask for a Contact Representative.

In Eagles Sports – Wrestling is competing in the District tournament today and tomorrow – being hosted by Crook County

There is no school for President’s Day Monday February 20th.

Madras girls’ basketball teams will play at Molalla today. And, it’s the boys JV-1 and JV-2 teams with the home court tonight and play Molalla at 4 and 5:30.

There is senior exercise class at the Senior Center today from 10:45-11:45. Today’s senior lunch is Cajun salmon. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and back at the Senior Center, which is has re-opened for services, including sit down meals.

On Monday, Three Warriors Market will have a new fuel dispenser installed. The work is scheduled to begin at 10am and fuel will not be available until installation is complete.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=97761.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

The Warm Springs Tribal Veterans Service Office meeting scheduled for today has been postponed.

North End Express Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournaments are set for February 23-26 in Warm Springs. Games will be played at the Community Center and Youth Center gyms.

Circle of Security classes for parents with young children, birth to age five, will be offered in Madras beginning February 22nd and held on Wednesday evenings 5:30-7:30. Classes focus on connecting with children, and understanding what helps them feel safe, regulating emotions and building self-esteem. Childcare and food are provided. It’s free and you should call to sign up, 541-389-5468 and select option 2.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining call 541-553-2487.