White Buffalo Basketball

The Madras Boys Basketball Team beat Molalla 63 to 48 last night and have one more regular season contest this coming Monday – at the Buffalo Dome against Crook County.

Crook County is rated 5th in the state for 4A.  Other Tri-Valley League teams – Estacada is ranked 6th,  Gladstone is ranked 7th and the White Buffalo are listed at 13 statewide for 4A.   Crook County beat Estacada last night 78 – 68.

Automatic Qualifiers for the 4A state championships for the 16 team bracket will be based on play on or before next Tuesday Feb 21st.  – Eight teams, including the #1 team from the Cowapa, Tri-Valley, Oregon West, Sky-Em, Skyline and Greater Oregon leagues, along with the next two highest ranked teams between the #2’s from the aforementioned leagues, will automatically qualify for the first round.

Sixteen teams will qualify for Play-In teams.  The four remaining #2 teams from the Cowapa, Tri-Valley, Oregon West, Sky-Em, Far West, Skyline and Greater Oregon, along with the #3 teams from the two leagues that have two representatives in the automatic qualifiers.  Play-In games will take place on or before Saturday, February 25.  Playoffs begin March 9th at Forest Grove High School

For the Madras Girls – they are ranked 11th in the state with Tri Valley League’s Gladstone at #2 and Crook County at #10.  Molalla is ranked #11.  Today – Madras Girls are at Molalla.  Monday they travel to Prineville for their last regular season game against Crook County.

