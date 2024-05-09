KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 10, 2024

The Warm Springs K8 library is hosting a book fair from thru next Wednesday. Students will be able to visit during their library specials. Middle School students can visit the book fair before school.

Families are welcome to join the Warm Springs K8 for the monthly assemblies today to celebrate students of the month, character trait award winners, and students with great attendance for quarter 3. The 3rd-5th grade assembly is from 8:15-8:45, followed by the Kindergarten – 2nd Grade assembly at 9 and the 6th thru 8th grade assembly at 10.

The Warm Springs Honor Elders Day is happening today at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am.

The Warm Springs K8 Soccer Teams are having a fundraiser to raise funds for the team to attend a Portland Timbers game. They are having a car wash at the K8 this afternoon from 2-4pm. Any and all donations are being accepted.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee deadline for Spring Extra Curricular support is today. This is for Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County Students Pre-K thru 12th grade. For seniors who will be graduating, there is support for costs of your cap, gown, tassel and sash. You can submit applications to JOM@wstribes.org. The required forms are posted at in our news section. You can download the forms, fill them out and turn them in – but remember the deadline is today.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic tomorrow. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s tomorrow at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

Next week, senior lunch deliveries will not be available. The Senior Wellness Center has a group of seniors going to an elder abuse conference during that time and other staff will be accompanying them. The Senior Center will be open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise will hold a Seekseequa community meeting about the June 5th cannabis referendum. It’s on Wednesday, May 15th at the social hall. A light meal and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s Spring Yard Sale is on Friday, May 17th from 8:30-3 on the Community Center front lawn. There will be breakfast and lunch food sales. Call Carol to reserve a table or get more info at 541-553-3243.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot on Saturday May 18th from 10-2 and Sunday, May 19 from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

Salmon Camp 2024 registration is now open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission tribes – Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama. Salmon Camp provides tribal middle school students with culturally relevant Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers and close the achievement gap for Native American youth. It also helps in creating tomorrow’s leaders in natural resource protection and restoration. An electronic application form is available on https://critfc.org/critfc-salmon-camp-application/. May 31st is the application deadline.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Free services include: spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick preventatives. To register, visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.