Battle for the Tri-Valley League Lead!

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball is in action Today!

They will host the Gladstone Lady Gladiators who are ranked #2 in the Class 4A and sit atop the Tri-Valley League with a 5-1 League record.

The Lady Buffs sole loss in Tri-Valley came to Gladstone when they fell to the Lady Gladiators 49-45 in late January.

Since then the Lady Buffs have been on a 4 game winning streak and look to take that streak and extend it with a win and the top spot in the Tri-Valley League.

JV1 will get things started at 5:30pm and Varsity will tip-off at 7pm.

If you can’t make the game in person you can catch the Live action here on KWSO!