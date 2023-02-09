KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 10, 2023

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Sweetheart Sale today from 9am until 3pm. There will be breakfast and lunch plus vendors selling items perfect for your Valentine!

WSK8 Assemblies are being held today. Families are welcome to attend but make sure you check in at the school office. The school also has a live stream of the assemblies on their Facebook Page.

Today’s senior lunch is chicken cordon bleu. Meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Senior Center.

Madras High School Wrestling is hosting a dual meet with The Dalles today at 5:30. Boys basketball has games at Gladstone High School.

Lincoln’s Powwow is this weekend at Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entries are at 7pm tonight, 1:00 on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs tomorrow from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the link to register. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

he Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this Saturday at 6pm at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt Brewery on NW Columbia Drive off Agency Plains. A Food Truck will be on site. You can come with your team – or if you are on your own – you can become part of a team.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

Warm Springs Recreation is reminding departments participating in the Office Decorating Contest that judging is coming up and your decorating should be done by 5pm on February 14th to be included. Winners will be announced on Friday, February 17th and trophies awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation is located at 1110 Wasco Street in the Culture & Heritage Building. Services include: Consultation, Assistive technology, Vocational planning & placement and mentoring. Learn more by calling 541-553-4952.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization program provides free assessments and contracted services to qualified applicants to make energy saving improvements to homes. Some of the services could be adding insulation to your attic, floor, or walls; duct sealing and insulation and replacement or repair of inefficient appliances. Apply online at Neighbor Impact dot org slash weatherization or pick up an application in Warm Springs at the Family Resource Center.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at www.usajobs.gov.

Aurolyn Stwyer will be sharing a talk on Native American Cultural Stories and Artistry as part of a series of Fireside Story Evenings presented by the Three Sisters Historical Society. The event is Tuesday February 21st at 7pm at the FivePine Conference Center in Sisters. Reservations can be made by calling 541-610-6323.