KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 9, 2023

Senior Fitness Class is at 10:45 this morning at the Senior Center. A light lunch for participants is available after.

There is a meeting of the Central Oregon Area Commission on Transportation today from 3 to 5PM via Zoom or in-person at Redmond PublicWorks. Both the meeting agenda and materials can be downloaded from COIC dot ORG https://www.coic.org/coact/

It’s Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball today with 5rd and 6th grade teams practicing from 4 to 5 at the Community Center Gym

In Warm Springs K8 Eagles Sports – Girls Basketball have home contests today – hosting Sisters

The Madras White Buffalo JV-1 and Varsity basketball teams have home games today at 5:30 and 7pm with Gladstone. Listen to KWSO for play-by-play action from the varsity game.

Warm Springs K8 Assemblies are being held tomorrow. Families are welcome to attend but make sure you check in at the school office. We also live stream the assemblies on our Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a Sweetheart Sale from 9am until 3pm tomorrow. There will be breakfast and lunch plus vendors selling items perfect for your Valentine! If you are a vendor who would like to reserve a table – call the Community Center to sign up at 541-553-3243.

Lincoln’s Powwow is happening this weekend at the Simnasho Longhouse. Grand entries are at 7pm Friday, 1:00 on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Use the link found in today’s calendar at KWSO.org. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

The Jefferson County Historical Society is hosting a Trivia Night fundraiser this Saturday at 6pm at the Mecca Grade Estate Malt Brewery on NW Columbia Drive off Agency Plains. A Food Truck will be on site. You can come with your team – or if you are on your own – you can become part of a team.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is taking appointments for their free AARP Tax Aide service being offered at their office on campus and also for Tax Aide in Madras at the Senior Building on SW Madison Street. You can call 541-553-3148 to make an appointment and get all the details you need.

There are several positions posted for the Warm Springs IHS Clinic. You can see what opportunities are available and apply at USA JOB dot GOV. Type in 97761 for the location (https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=97761)

All children who are not up-to-date or complete on their immunizations will be excluded from their school or child care facility on February 15th. Ahead of that date – Jefferson County Public Health is having a Pizza and Poke party where children 5 and older can get the immunizations they need to get caught up and avoid exclusion. The Pizza & Poke party is this between 4 and 7 pm at Jefferson County Public Health on NE A Street in Madras. No Appointment is needed.

It’s “I Love Reading Night” at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy on Tuesday February 28th from 4 until 6pm. This is part of “Read Across America” week. There will be Games, Crafts, Activities & Stories.

If you’re interested in being a Warm Springs Nation Little League Coach, you will have to fill out a volunteer application and complete 2 background checks. Apply online www.wsnll.org or contact Edmund Francis, 541-325-3856 for more information. The deadline for is February 28th.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining call 541-553-2487.