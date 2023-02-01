Wasco Chieftainship possibly going to Vote!

A meeting on Tuesday night called by Agency District representatives of the Warm Spring Tribal Council drew around 75 people to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship.

Statements and comments from council members and around 20 Tribal Members spanned nearly 4 hours.

The three Agency District representatives agreed that a vote on the Wasco Chief position is the consensus and they believe the next Wasco chief will be chosen through an election.

Further discussions and meetings could determine eligible candidates and voters.