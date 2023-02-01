KWSO Calendar for Thu., Feb. 2, 2023

There is no school today or tomorrow. These are teacher work days and teacher professional development days.

At the Warm Springs K8 If you need to make changes to how your student gets home from school, please make sure and call the school office by 2 pm. This provides the front office staff enough time to get notes out to your student’s teacher so they are able to help your student get to where they need to be. The office number is 541-553-1128.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open from 8am to 5pm today. Lunch will be provided from 11 to 11:15. The Club will be closed tomorrow.

There is Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center today. Class is from 10:45 to 11:45, with a light lunch served after.

The COCC Madras campus will hold a scholarship and grant workshop this afternoon to help current and prospective students discover their financial aid options. Anyone interested is welcome to attend from 1-4pm, no registration required.

Art Adventure Gallery is hosting an opening reception for its new exhibit featuring the work of Speakthunder Art. Everyone is welcome this evening from 5:30 to 7pm at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Here’s what’s on the Madras High School Sports schedule today – boys basketball is hosting Estacada. JV-1 plays at 4:00, the JV-2 game is at 5:30 and varsity at 7:00. Listen to a live broadcast of the varsity game on KWSO.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

Learn more about Central Oregon Community College’s Season of Nonviolence, with events honoring nonviolent advocacy for human rights. Visit the COCC website for details