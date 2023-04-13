Museum at Warm Springs features Edward Heath Photography

“An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” is the exhibition currently featured at the Museum at Warm Springs’ Changing Exhibits Gallery. It is part of The Museum’s 30th anniversary lineup of exhibitions, public programs and special events and features 38 photographs by Warms Springs photographer Edward Heath.

Heath grew up in the Simnasho area and has become known for his portraits, nature and wildlife photography – often featuring areas he grew up in, as well as different locations on the Warm Springs Reservation.

An opening reception was held this week. By the end of the evening, there were multiple photos marked with small red stickers indicating that they had been purchased. Heath says photography is something he does for fun and as a hobby. “It still amazes me that people are interested in wanting to buy stuff that I do,” he says.

What the photos capture often reveal a unique perspective, and Heath says the pictures he takes are just an “interpretation of what we all see every day.”

“An Eye for the Rez” will be on view through May 27th at the Museum at Warm Springs.