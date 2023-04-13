KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 14, 2023

There is no school today for Jefferson County 509J schools – it’s a teacher grading day. Next week is Career Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Monday – you should wear neon colors – because the future is bright! Tuesday – Dress in the Clothing that reflects your Career Interest. Wednesday – dress for success, wear interview clothes. Thursday – show your favorite college colors. Friday – wear your K8 Eagles gear – because your future starts here! Career Day will be next Friday for students.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is recruiting members ages 14 to 24, who are Native American and residents of the Warm Springs Community. Youth Council advisors will be set up today at the Community Center aerobics room from 1-4pm and young people interested in being a part of the Youth Council. They are especially looking to reach more members in the 18 to 24 age range.

Jefferson County Public Health will have a Summer Kick Off Clinic tomorrow, providing confidential STD screenings, treatment/immunizations. It’s from 10am until 2 tomorrow at the Health Department, 500 NE A Street in Madras. Call 541-475-4456 for more information.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

The annual Redsides Powwow at South Wasco County High School in Maupin is coming up on Wednesday next week. There’s a dinner at 5:30 and they’d like for people to bring a side dish, dessert or salad to share. Social dancing at games will begin right at 6:30. The Black Lodge Singers are the host drum and all dancers and drummers are welcome.

The Warm Springs Range, Irrigation and Agriculture Committee will meet Tuesday April 18th at the Tribal Administration Building in Conference Room 3 starting at 9am. For more information contact JE Florendo at 541-460-8688

The “Say Their Name” Relay and Marathon is Saturday May 6th. The event is in honor of our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives. They will start at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and will end at the Simnasho Longhouse. There are divisions for walking, running and for youth. The deadline to enter a team is tomorrow. They also need volunteers for the event. Learn more by emailing https://kwso.org/2023/04/mmir-say-their-name-relay-marathon/.

The Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film is accepting submissions from Indigenous filmmakers. Submissions will be accepted until May 15th. Learn more at www.confluenceproject.org.

A Grief Support group will be held on Wednesday afternoons at 4 at the Behavioral Health Center. The first meeting will be next week.

Three Peaks Cross Fit will have a free community nutrition workshop on Saturday, April 22nd; it starts at 10am. Three Peaks is located at 43 NW Cherry Lane in Suite 103. There will be a catered lunch that requires advance payment. Contact Coaches Mel, Claude or Nina for more information about that.

2023 Warm Springs Earth Day Community Clean-Ups have been set. The Warm Springs Agency Area clean up is next Friday, April 21st from 9am until 1pm. Volunteers will meet at 9am at the Community Center parking lot. Supplies, snacks, water and lunch will be provided. The Simnasho Clean-Up is on Sunday, April 23rd, 9am-2pm and volunteers should go to Simnasho Longhouse. They’ll have supplies, lunch and door prizes for volunteers.