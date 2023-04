A free half-day workshop on Wildfire Home Protection Strategies will be offered on Saturday May 13, 2023 from 9am to 2pm in the Warm Springs Fire Management – Training Room.

Community members, home & landowners, and anyone who wants to learn about reducing losses from wildfire should attend.

You can register online at https://forms.gle/2kpwatxy24HsxeLP7 or contact Jeremy Thomas 541-553-8190 for assistance.

Space is limited.

