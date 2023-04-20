Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation.

Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine.

To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries.

Clinic dates are June 3rd & 4th, 10th & 11th, 17th & 18th and July 1st & 2nd.

Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting First Nation Vet dot COM https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

