KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 1, 2023

The Warm Springs K8 5th Grade Track Meet is today at the Madras High School track.

Today’s senior lunch is chicken noodle soup. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is having a youth job fair today from 3 til 7 in their conference room. Applications for the 8-week summer program will be available. It is for all youth ages 14-24. Bring 2 pieces of ID (Tribal, School, Driver License, Social Security Card or CIB). Email Reina@wscat.org if you have any questions.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday on Zoom at noon and 5:30. Parents are invited to share ideas, challenges, concerns and goals for empowering and encouraging our youth. Details can be found on the Papalaximisha Facebook page.

Art Adventure Gallery will have an opening reception for its new exhibit “Intuitive Promptings” by Patricia Kirk. It’s from 5:30-7pm tonight at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

There is a junior Disc Golf tournament happening on Saturday, July 1st at the 7th Mountain Resort Disc Golf Course in Bend. For questions about the tournament, contact Sharon Jenkins at 330-461-3736. Mrs. Raymond is available for coaching at the Warm Springs K-8 on most Fridays and Saturdays until June 24th. If your student wants to get practice or coaching tips, please reach out to her through Facebook messenger or by phone at 541-222-9164 to let her know which students to expect on those days.

Join the Native American Student Union for the 1st annual social powwow at Madras High School this Friday. All drummers/singers & dancers are welcome. Dinner will be provided (first 300 people) starting at 5:30. The powwow is at 6. Vendors are welcome to set up for a fee. For more information contact Jill, Mabel, Tillie, Mariah or visit the Papalaxsimisha NASU Facebook page.

Registration for the Rose Bough Baby Board Workshop at the Museum at Warm Springs has been extended through this Saturday. It’s first come, first served for the remaining spots. To register send an email to liz@museumatwarmsprings.org or call 541-553-3331, extension 401.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. The first clinics are this Saturday and Sunday, and will be held the next 3 weekends as well. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

The annual Tribal Member Horse Sale is this Sunday at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. For more information visit the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Horses Facebook page.

Warm Springs Housing Authority and NeighborImpact are hosting a Rental Assistance Clinic Wednesday June 7th 9:30am – 3pm at the Greeley Heights Community Building. You must have an appointment to participate. Stop by or call Housing to schedule. The rental assistance is to pay past due rent only for current Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants. Space is limited.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is now open. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts Wednesday June 14th and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.