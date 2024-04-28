KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 29, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 Soccer teams travel to Prineville this afternoon for games with Crook County at 4.

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The Agency community meeting is on Wednesday, May 1st at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on Friday, May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Free services include: spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick preventatives. To register, visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

Lines For Life and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board are doing Applied Suicide Intervention Skill Training June 6-7. It’s open to anyone 16 and older. Participants learn how to recognize people at risk of suicide and help them stay safe with life-affirming intervention. To sign up, email Rosanna Jackson at rjackson@linesforlife.org.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center has scheduled Head Start Physical Round Up Dates for 3- and 4-year-olds and School Sports Physical clinics this summer. Head Start Round-Up’s will be held July 18th and August 22nd. Sports physical clinics are set for July 25th and August 15th. Call the clinic to schedule.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.