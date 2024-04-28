KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 28, 2024

The Fish & Wildlife Committees approved today as a fishing day for seniors 55 and older. This is for hook and line fishing below Bonneville. The elder must be present for fishing and one helper is permissible. One pole per fisher will be allowed, and there is a 5 fish per person limit.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

Sports Agility Training for youth is this afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

The Central Oregon Fire Prevention Cooperative is having a wildfire preparedness fair today. Local fire professionals and partner organizations will have informational tables to discuss the upcoming wildfire season and how you can be ready. Everyone is welcome to stop by between 1-4pm at Jefferson County Fire & EMS in Madras.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Join Warm Springs CP Enterprise for community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The Agency community meeting is this Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

MMIR – Warm Springs will hold an all-denominations prayer service Sunday, May 5th at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days is coming up June 28-30 in Warm Springs. Vendors, queen candidates and families sponsoring specials are asked to contact Sharon Katchia at 541-295-6046. For parade information contact Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am. This year’s theme is “Peanuts.”