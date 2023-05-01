KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 2, 2023

It’s Spirit Week at Madras High school – today is Adam Sandler Day, tomorrow is Anything but a Backpack Day.

Here is what is on the Tribal Council’s agenda today: This morning, Portland Harbor Update; MMIP; and Water Condition Project. This afternoon is the Madras Aquatic Center.

Senior Lunches are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 at the Senior Center. Today’s meal is vegetable turkey casserole.

Social Dance Class is Tuesdays from 3:30 until 5pm in the Aerobics Room at the Warm Springs Community Center. All are welcome. Contact Deanie at 541-460-3015 if you have any questions.

The Range & Ag Committee is hosting a Metolius Grazing Group meeting this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall at 6. This is to work on selecting officers and work on updating the Metolius Grazing Group Plan. There will be a light snack.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union is meeting tomorrow after school from 3:15-5:30.

In support of this Saturday’s MMIR Warm Springs Relay, Papalaxsimisha is hosting a craft night for anyone who would like to make a poster or sign. Bring your loved one’s photo and any information you would like to share about them. It’s tomorrow from 5-7pm at ___ (TBD). For more information contact Jaylyn Suppah at 541-280-1933 or email suppahconsulting@gmail.com.

National Day of Prayer is this Thursday at noon, in Warm Springs, at the Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome – all denominations – to come and pray for our community.

Warm Springs Recreation will have its annual Spring Yard Sale this Saturday from 9am until 3:30pm on the front lawn of the Community Center. To reserve a table, call 541-553-3243.

The next Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting is on Tuesday, May 9th at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Indian Head Casino and the Plateau Travel Plaza are having Job Fair Tuesday, May 9th with on-site interviews available for open positions. Department managers will be available to answer questions. The Job Fair will be from 10am until 3pm in the Human Resources office located in the plaza next to Indian Head Casino.

Honor Seniors Day is Friday May 12th from 10am – 4pm at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is the “70s.” Registration and Vendor set up will begin at 8am. At 10am it’s the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Powwow followed at 11am with Fun & Games. A Salmon Dinner will be served at 2pm with the event concluding at 4. There will be door prizes, raffles, laughter, games & entertainment.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has re-advertised board vacancies for Warm Springs Power and Water, Economic Development Corporation, Composite Products, Telecom and Credit Enterprise. The deadline to apply is May 19th. Submit a letter of interest, resume and background check forms to the office of the Secretary-Treasurer.

Fences for Fido and First Nations Vet are partnering for the Warm Springs Nation Spay-A-Thon to provide free spay and neuter clinics for dogs and cats on the reservation. Each pet will receive a spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick medicine. To be eligible, pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weigh less than 60 pounds and live within the CTWS boundaries. Clinics will be held weekends starting in June and pet owners are encouraged to sign up now. Register by calling 503-451-0765 or visiting https://firstnationsvet.com/clinics.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is no longer taking applications for home repairs, back mortgage and utilities payments. They are working through requests and lining up contractors at this time.