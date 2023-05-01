Buff Boys Win big, WSNLL Junior Baseball gets humbled at home

The Madras High School White Buffalo Baseball had a make up game on Saturday as they traveled over to Molalla for a league game that was canceled on Monday April 17th, 2023.

The Buff Boys were focused on Saturday on the 3rd consecutive trip over the mountain. They jumped out to an early 2-1 lead in the 1st inning, following that up with 3 runs in the 2nd and 4 runs in the 3rd inning for a commanding 9-1 lead at the end of the 3rd inning. They then scored 5 runs in the 4th and 5 runs in the 5th inning and allowing Molalla to get 1 more run for the final score of 19-2. Coming up today, the Buff Boys are hosting Gladstone, whom Coach Shaw says is probably looking to avenge their only league loss last Thursday to the White Buffaloes. Their Varsity and JV teams will both get started at 4:30pm.

Lady Buffs Softball is on the road today, looking to get more wins in the league schedule as they have been struggling lately. They are on the road to Gladstone today trying to get some momentum after they had beat Gladstone last week 4-3. Varsity will play at 4:30pm.

In Warm Springs Nation Little League action, the Junior Boys Baseball, hosted Bend South A’s on Saturday and after a little slow start for both teams, the visiting A’s built a 6-0 lead after 3 innings. The A’s scored 2 more runs in the 4th inning and the Junior Boys got a little boost when they scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to get on the scoreboard trailing the A’s 8-2. The A’s went down in the 5th inning with 3 batters up, 3 batters out and then they moved on to score 5 runs in the top of the 6th. The Junior Boys were unable to mount the comeback as they ended the game with no more runs and a 13-2 loss. Next up for the Junior Boys, they will be on the road to Madras on Wednesday to take on Jefferson County Redsox, gametime is at 6pm.

In Other WSNLL action this week, the Minor Boys Baseball and Minor Girls Softball will be at Crook County on Tuesday. Minor Boys Baseball will be home on Thursday and Minor Girls softball will be in Crook County again on Thursday.