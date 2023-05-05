WSCAT & Virtual Reality

The Warm Springs Community Action Team has a new 21st century way for youth and adults to learn more about possible career paths and access to training and education. Sara Dowty is WSCAT’s Technology Workforce Analyst.

She says “The VR headsets have career exploration and virtual training. Career exploration is a useful tool for students or young individuals to discover their own pathway to prosperity. Career exploration reduces the need for costly trips, costly training facilities, job shadowing, or lack of equipment and training resources. The world-class virtual reality simulations expose the youth to rewarding jobs in rapidly growing industries outside the traditional college track. Some topics include Automotive, skills trades, carpenter, electrician, using power tools, welding, manufacturing, public safety, hospitality, warehouse and robotic. “

To learn more about the Warm Springs Community Action Team Virtual Reality Training and Career Exploration, and to schedule appointments to use the technology you can contact Emily Courtney at the Painted Pony in the Warm Springs Plaza or Sara Dowty at the Community Action Team Office on Campus