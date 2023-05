The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12, 2023 from 5:15-6:15 at the school.

Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway.

Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school.

Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

061223 8th grade car parade flyer

061223 8th grade parade map