The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is being held on Tuesday June 13, 2023 from 1-2:30 on the football field.

Bring lawn chairs.

All dancers and drums are invited.

Here is a video from last year’s event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4W35ldnVoVQ

WSK8 Powwow Poster 2023