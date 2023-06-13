Summer Meal Service to Start Next Week

The Jefferson County School District 509J will offer summer meals again and there are some changes that will happen with Summer Meal services this year.

Parent(s)/ Guardians will no longer be able to pick up meals on behalf of their children. Students must be present to receive a meal and remain onsite to eat and multiple meals will not be served at one meal service. The changes come as COVID-19 flexibilities to the USDA program have ended. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, meals will be served in the commons June 20-August 25, Monday – Friday from 8:30am – 9:00am and 12:00pm – 12:30pm. No meals will be served the week of July 3-7.

