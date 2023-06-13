KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 14, 2023

There is a Yoga Strong class during the noon hour today at the Community Center.

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be entering All Stars with a Senior Softball Girls Division. League age for the Senior Division is 12-16 years old. There is no game requirement. Little League All Stars is scheduled June 24th-30th and practices have begun. Today is the deadline to register. Learn more at www.wsnll.org.

6th thru 8th grade students who participated in the weekly Caldera Arts Program are eligible to attend Caldera’s summer camp experience. There may be some camp spots available for students who did not attend the weekly program. For more information call 503-937-3061 or send an email to youth program at youthprogram@calderaarts.org.

Today’s senior lunch is grilled steaks and scalloped potatoes. Lunch is served from noon to 1 at the Senior Center.

Pi-Ume-Sha weekend, June 24 & 25, there will be memorial baseball and softball tournaments – the Fox Leonard Baseball Tourney and Christel Leonard Women’s Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament – in Warm Springs. To enter a team, contact Stacey Leonard at 541-460-0882.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. Art commissioned for this exhibition are: being used in artist’s communities, interactive, celebratory, various mediums, full of stories, and created for specific purposes and people. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at High Desert Museum dot ORG. https://highdesertmuseum.org/

The 2023-2024 Oregon Tribal Student Grant is now accepting applications for Fall 2023 through Spring term 2024. Apply online at https://oregonstudentaid.gov/grants/oregon-tribal-student-grant/. Contact Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office with any questions and for assistance.

KWSO is recruiting interested vendors for a Warm Springs Thursday Market that will run the last week of June into September. This family friendly market will feature distribution of free fresh harvest kits from the high desert food and farm alliance plus activities, information and shopping opportunities. To learn more – contact KWSO at 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services will have an Honor the Elders Round Dance tomorrow on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus at 6pm. A light meal will be provided. Remember to bring your own lawn chairs.

The annual Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is on Wednesday June 21 9am – 2pm on the Warm Springs Community Center Front Lawn. There will be a BBQ lunch in the social hall. The theme is Mental Health Warriors.

The Kingdom Council of the Warm Springs Tribes is hosting the Tribes Arise gathering June 23-25 in the Old School gym. On Friday, dinner will begin at 5 and meeting at 6. Saturday’s meetings are at 1 & 6pm – dinner will be served at 5. And, on Sunday, they will meet at the Pi-Ume-Sha grounds at 8am, and at the gym for lunch at 1, followed by a meeting at 2. (FMI: Val Fuiava 541-977-7695; Urbana Manion 541-419-4821; Sue Harrison 541-556-2368)

Warm Springs Recreation is putting on a 5k Fun Run and the annual Parade on the 4th of July. Pre-register for the fun run now at the Rec office. The parade’s theme is Operation Iraqi Freedom and Grand Marshal is Wynter Sky Meanus. Parade line-up will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and judging starts at 10. The parade starts at 11am and will end at the Community Center fields. There’s a horse shoe tournament at 12:30 and a community barbecue. Family fun games will start around 1:30 and fireworks at dusk.