KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 13, 2023

Today is the last day of school for the Jefferson County 509J School District.

Funeral Arrangements for James Moran – They will depart from Bel-Air Funeral Home at 1:00 today and go to the Agency Longhouse. The Dressing is at 2, followed by viewing, flag draping and overnight services. Traditional last meal is at midnight and burial at 5am Wednesday at Upper Dry Creek Cemetery. A crying ceremony, giveaway and meal will follow back at the Agency Longhouse.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Tuesday Senior lunch is from noon to 1 today at the Senior Building. On today’s menu is meat lasagna.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

The Warm Springs K-8 End of School Year Powwow is this afternoon on the football field from 1-2:30. Bring lawn chairs. All dancers and drums are invited.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. Today is the last day for discounted pre-registration – learn more by contacting the school office. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

There is a Warm Springs Nation Little League board meeting today at 6pm in the Prevention Training room. Coaches, volunteers and community members are welcome to attend.

Warm Springs Nation Little League will be entering All Stars with a Senior Softball Girls Division. League age for the Senior Division is 12-16 years old. There is no game requirement. Little League All Stars is scheduled June 24th-30th and practices have begun. The deadline to register is this Wednesday. Learn more at www.wsnll.org.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Summer Program registration is now open. Member forms are available for pick up or can be sent via email. The summer program starts this Wednesday and will be open weekdays 8 to 5. Youth must be 5 years old to attend. The fee is $25. For more information call June Smith at 541-953-9452.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The community is invited to sign up for a 20 foot by 20 foot plot in the Community Garden. The garden is located next to the Tribal Administration Building. Families are responsible for weeding, planting and harvesting your plot. Watering will be done by the Community Garden staff. It’s first come, first serve to sign up. To do so – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

A Warm Springs Youth Soccer Workshop put on by Olivera Soccer Training is taking up to 40 participants. It’s June 19-21st and will provide college-level coaching. It’s open to incoming tribal middle and high school students. The SDPI Program is covering the costs. For more information call Erika Olivera 541-390-1832 or Edmund Francis 541-325-3856.

Madras Ellite Cheer is looking to fill spots for its 6th-8th grade team. They meet Monday and Tuesday from 4-5pm. For more information call 541-405-6200.