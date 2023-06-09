WSHA receives award at conference in Washington D.C.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority (WSHA) was recently honored for its efforts to reimagine affordable housing opportunities for members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. At the 23rd Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing and Economic Development Conference in Washington, D.C., the Warm Springs Housing Authority won Transformative Initiative of the Year during the Travois Superhero Awards ceremony.

The award is given to a team demonstrating exemplary work on a rehabilitation project or revitalization effort in a Native community. WSHA Executive Director Danielle Wood said in the news release “The transformation of these housing units has uplifted the look of the neighborhood and created a safe living environment for many families.” The WSHA is rehabilitating 18 homes at two sites on the WS Reservation.

Members of Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s staff accepted the award on behalf of the WSHA including CTWS member Bobby Ahern. Ahern is senior policy advisor for natural resources for Wyden.