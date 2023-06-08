KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 9, 2023

It’s PJ Day today for the last day of Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8

The K-8 Egg Drops are today. Families are welcome to attend. Egg drops are scheduled by grade – 2nd graders are from 8:30-9; 1st grade from 9:15-9:45; 10-10:30 will be the 3rd grade egg drops; Kindergarten is from 10:45-11:15; 5th graders are from 11:30 til noon; and 1:15 to 1:45 is for 4th grade.

On the senior lunch menu today is meatloaf. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Public Utilities has issued a Temporary Water Shut-Off Notice for this Saturday, June 10th from 8am to 8pm for the Campus area, Miller Heights, Mecca Road, Teacher Row, Shitike Creek residents, the Jail, Fire & Safety, Warm Springs Market and Shell Gas Station. Emergency Management located at the west end of the old school will be distributing water on for those affected by the shutoff on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 1pm.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Most appointments are filled for the remaining 3 weekends of the Warm Springs Spay & Neuter clinic however if you have a pet in need of vaccinations or spaying or neutering you can see what’s available ONLINE. There is a waiting list too in case anyone cancels. The Spay-A-Thon is made possible by First Nations Vet, Fences for Fido & other partners and volunteers. Warm Springs Fire & Safety is hosting.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade promotion car parade is Monday June 12th from 5:15-6:15 at the school. Families can decorate their vehicle and line up in the back parking lot and bus driveway. Students will ride through the parade with a stop to be acknowledged in front of the school. Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the 8th grade students.

Canyon Ranch Camp is located 8 miles outside of Warm Springs and is starting June 16th until June 18th for boys ages 8-13. The girls camp follows June 19th thru the 21st. Registration forms are available at the Warm springs K8 office and at Warm Springs Market and need to be returned right away. For more information call Gladys at 541-325-2650 or Sue at 541-556-2368.

The Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball programs are putting on the Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball Camp June 19-21 at the MHS gym. Camp for grades 1 thru 4 will be in the morning 9 until 11 and camp for 5th-9th grades will be 11:30am to 1:30pm each day. Discounted pre-registration is open now through June 13th – learn more by contacting the school office. Students could be eligible for scholarships – apply online at https://everykidsports.org/every-kid-sports-pass/.

Reservation Impact & Fences for Fido are inviting folks to join them on Thursday, June 29th at 5pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant to learn about how volunteering can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. They’ll have free tacos and soda and everyone interested is welcome. Please RSVP with Fences for Fido – text or call 541-668-0696.

The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale Project Assessment Draft is open for public comment until June 30th. Hard Copies of the assessment are available at the Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources Office, the Forestry Office and at the Tribal Administration building.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.