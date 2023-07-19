JOM Summer Applications Available

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee has announced their Summer Awards with an application deadline of Friday August 18th.

This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts.

To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents.

Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

View the flyer HERE