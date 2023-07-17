KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 18, 2023

Today’s senior lunch is broccoli lasagna. Senior meals are every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at the Senior Center.

The Free Summer Meals for Kids program is open weekdays for all youth 18 and under. In Warm Springs at the K8, breakfast is from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available weekday mornings at Bridges High School – breakfast 7:30-8 and lunch 11-11:30. And, Buff Elementary serves meals Monday through Thursday at 8 and 11am.

Warm Springs Fitness Classes are held from 12:10 to 12:50 on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Community Center. Today is Fitness Fusion with dumbbell and cardio exercises. Wednesday is Yoga Strong, a mindful movement class.

“Never Alone Again” Narcotics Anonymous are held every Tuesday from noon to 1 at the Behavioral Health Center.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo will be held this Wednesday thru Saturday in Madras. Today is the last day to purchase discounted 1-day and 4-day Carnival Passes at Erickson’s Thriftway. Entry into the fair and parking is free. The rodeo is Friday & Saturday at 7pm.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S are having a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall today 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting Career Day providing opportunities to learn about different types of careers in the Warm Springs community. It’s tomorrow from 1-3:00 in the Community Center social hall.

Sports physical clinics will be done at Warm Springs I H S on July 26th & September 1st. Call to schedule 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held July 28th at Skamania Lodge. For more information visit www.critfc.org.

This August, in Warm Springs – a 10 week health prevention program called VeggieRX will begin. The program includes weekly food boxes filled with locally grown produce, recipes and dietary support from the High Desert Farm and Food Alliance Nutritionist. If you suffer from food insecurity and have a diet-related health risk or condition like diabetes or heart disease or are interested in achieving a healthy weight, talk to your medical provider at the Health and Wellness Center and ask about being referred to the VeggieRx Program.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. TAKE THE SURVEY HERE

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and early registration is recommended by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.