KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 30, 2024

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving grilled steak with baked potatoes and Brussel sprouts from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Culture and Heritage Department has open class times to support the teaching of cultural crafts. It is open on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays from 1-5pm and from 1-7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Projects could include wing dresses, ribbon shirts, moccasins, baskets and beadwork. Some materials are provided, and you can bring your own as well.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet during lunch tomorrow.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise has scheduled community meetings about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. The Agency community meeting is tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. The Simnasho meeting will be on May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome event is coming up this Thursday from 4-6pm. Families can register their children who will be 5 on or before September 1st for kindergarten, meet the teachers and learn more about the kinder program at the K8. If you miss the welcome event you can register your incoming kindergartener in the school office.

MMIR – Warm Springs will hold an all-denominations prayer service this Sunday at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

The Range & Ag Department will host a Horse Teeth Floating Clinic. The cost is $25 per horse for Tribal Members. It’s being provided by Oregon State University Veterinary School. It’s on Saturday May 11th at the Rodeo Grounds. This is for halter broke horses only. For information and to reserve a spot call Suzi Miller 541-553-2007.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization that presents quality, handmade quilts to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war. You can learn more about how to nominate a veteran you know for a quilt at https://www.qovf.org/. Quilts of Valor plans to be in Warm Springs in June and they are seeking applications.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round-Ups this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.