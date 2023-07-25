KWSO Fire Updates – Tue., Jul. 25, 2023

Warm Springs Fire Management reports progress on mopping up the perimeter of the Simnasho Fire that started last Friday evening 5 miles west of Simnasho. They will continue to widen the perimeter and watch for spot fires. For the 180 personnel working the fire – the Twisted Teepee is preparing meals at the Agency Longhouse.

Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in coordination with the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation, issued an air quality advisory on the Warm Springs Reservation due to the elevated pollution levels from fires in Southwest and Central Oregon. To check conditions in your area, visit the EPA AirNow website.

The Bedrock Fire in the upper Fall Creek area east of Eugene grew to more than 3100 acres yesterday afternoon. The fire is in timber and rugged terrain and expected to continue burning due to hot and dry conditions. The Bedrock Fire is creating smokey conditions in the Sisters and Bend area. The fire ignited Saturday.

The Golden Fire on Bly Mountain about 18 miles east of Klamath Falls and 11 miles north of Bonanza was listed at 2,052 acres with 9% containment. The fire has destroyed 43 residences and 43 outbuildings, according to initial assessments from the Oregon State Fire Marshal. 317 homes in Klamath County were on some level of evacuation on Monday night. On Sunday FEMA approved Oregon’s first Fire Management Assistance Grant of 2023 to fight the Golden Fire. The request allows federal funds to help pay for some of the state’s firefighting costs. At the time of the request the fire threatened the communities of Bly Mountain, Beatty (BEET-ee), Bonanza and Dairy, as well as Bonneville Power Administration transmission line as well as fiber optic cables. The fire started this past Saturday afternoon.

500 firefighters are tackling the Newell Road Fire in Klickitat County, Washington. Nearly 52,000 acres has burned in grass, shrub and timber in the areas of Goldendale and Roosevelt. The fire started Friday afternoon and grew quickly.

The Flat Fire in Southwest Oregon near the town of Agness has grown to 22,066 acres with 1200 fire personnel assigned. The fire is listed as human caused and began Saturday July 15th.