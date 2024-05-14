KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 15, 2024

Today is the Wasco Chieftainship Election. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center for all Agency District voters. There will be a drive-up voting option for individuals who are handicapped or unable to walk into the building to vote. Those using the drive-up option will need to provide an identification card.

The Middle School Track & Field District meet is being hosted by Crook County today. It starts at 10am. Best of luck to the Warm Springs K8 Eagles!

Senior lunch deliveries are not available this week. The Senior Center is open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities. Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving chicken enchiladas from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Warm Springs K8’s spring music program for kindergarten, first and second grades is this afternoon from 1-2:00 in the school gym. The 3rd – 5th Grade Music Program is on Friday from 1:00-2:00 pm.

The last ECE Family Info Fair is this afternoon from 3-6 at the Early Childhood Center. Families are invited to stop by to take advantage of the NeighborImpact Food Pantry that will be set up, learn about local programs and resources, sign up your child for Head Start in the fall, complete a Day Care Intake Form and take part in a raffle. Everyone is welcome!

Warm Springs CP Enterprise is having a Seekseequa community meeting this evening about the upcoming cannabis referendum. It will take place in the social hall. A light meal and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) is hosting a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) Advisory Committee meeting in Warm Springs tomorrow from 11am-noon at the Tribal Administration Building. There is also a virtual option to participate. Meeting packets with Zoom links can be accessed at https://www.coic.org/transportation/stif/.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Meat Processing: From Hoof to Freezer Lunch and Learn tomorrow from noon-1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a FREE lunch and discussion about meat processing for both the buyer and the seller. OSU Extension Livestock Agent, Scott Duggan, will discuss regulations for processing meat, selling meat by the ¼ or ½, food markets for selling meat, marketing strategies and more.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot this Saturday and Sunday. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

COCC’s annual Salmon Bake is on Saturday, May 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the COCC Bend campus, Athletic Field. Everyone is invited to join for a free, traditionally prepared salmon lunch and Native American celebration.

Sports Agility Training for youth is this Sunday afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

A Coggins Testing & Vaccination Clinic for Horses will be held on May 29th from 10:30am – 12:30pm at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. You must sign up with the number of horses and types of vaccinations your horse needs by May 20th. They cannot accept horses that have not been registered. To register, contact Scott Duggan at 541-447-6228.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic, coordinated by First Nations Veterinary & Fences for Fido, will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Pets must be between 2 months and 5 years old, weight 60 lbs. or less and live with the boundaries of the Warm Springs reservation. Registration is required – visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

The 4th Annual Warm Springs Reservation Horse Sale is on Sunday, June 2nd at 11am at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds. It’s open to the public, and all are welcome. For details, visit the “Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation Horses” Facebook page.