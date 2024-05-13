KWSO Calendar for Tue., May 14, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council will meet this morning. On the agenda: Adoptions Discussion

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving fried smelt from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. Meal deliveries are not available this week. The Senior Center is open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities.

There is a Wellbriety class today at from 1-2:00 at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conference room. All are welcome.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise is having a Seekseequa community meeting about the upcoming cannabis referendum on June 5th. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The meeting is tomorrow at the social hall. A light meal and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet during lunch tomorrow.

The last ECE Family Info Fair will be this Wednesday from 3-6 at the Early Childhood Center. Families are invited to stop by to take advantage of the NeighborImpact Food Pantry that will be set up, learn about local programs and resources, sign up your child for Head Start in the fall, complete a Day Care Intake Form and take part in a raffle. Everyone is welcome!

The Wasco Chieftainship Election for Agency District voters is tomorrow. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by tomorrow in order to be counted. There will be a drive-up voting option for individuals who are handicapped or unable to walk into the building to vote. Those using the drive-up option will need to provide ID when they arrive.

The Warm Springs K8’s spring music programs are this week. Tomorrow will be the kindergarten, first and second grades from 1-2pm in the school gym. The 3rd – 5th Grade Music Program is on Friday, May 17th from 1:00-2:00 pm.

The Warm Springs Recreation Department’s Spring Yard Sale is this Friday from 8:30-3 on the Community Center front lawn. There will also be breakfast and lunch food sales. Call Carol to reserve a table or get more info at 541-553-3243.

The Casey Eye Institute is doing their Annual Spring Eye Clinic and providing comprehensive eye exams and glasses. It is open to everyone in the community 18 and over and does not require Native American eligibility. The mobile eye clinic will be set up at the Community Center parking lot this Saturday from 10-2 and Sunday from 9-1. It is by appointment only – call Warm Springs Optometry to schedule.

The Warm Springs K8 presents the Eagles Art Show on Tuesday, May 21st 5:30-6:30pm in the school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to enjoy student art, make art and learn about a free summer arts camp for middle and high school students. Local artists who would like to have a table to sell their art are welcome too.

Salmon Camp 2024 registration is now open for students who will be 6th & 7th graders for the 2024-2025 school year. Preference is given to tribal members and descendants of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission tribes – Umatilla, Nez Perce, Warm Springs, and Yakama. An electronic application form is available ONLINE. May 31st is the application deadline.