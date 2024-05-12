KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 13, 2024

It’s late start Monday for all 509-J schools. Students start 90 minutes later than usual.

Today is the last day of the book fair at the K8.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There will not be senior lunch deliveries available this week. The Senior Wellness Center has a group of seniors going to an elder abuse conference during that time and other staff will be accompanying them. The Senior Center will be open for congregate meals and regular exercise activities.

Here’s what is on today’s Tribal Council agenda this morning: Tribal Council Priority List Update; Capital Funds Plan; and Finance Strategic Plan. This afternoon: Lumen Update; and TERO Update

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays from 12:30-4pm at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church. Everyone is welcome.

Warm Springs K8 Soccer teams host Elton Gregory today starting at 4:00.

The Museum at Warm Springs will reopen to the public at 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The Wasco Chieftainship Election for Agency District voters is this Wednesday. Polls will be open from 8am to 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Absentee ballots need to be received by May 15th in order to be counted.

The OSU Extension Service in Warm Springs welcomes the public to a Meat Processing: From Hoof to Freezer Lunch and Learn on Thursday, May 16th from noon-1 in the Education Building Conference Room. It will feature a FREE lunch and discussion about meat processing for both the buyer and the seller. OSU Extension Livestock Agent, Scott Duggan, will discuss regulations for processing meat, selling meat by the ¼ or ½, food markets for selling meat, marketing strategies and more.

COCC’s annual Salmon Bake is on Saturday, May 18th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the COCC Bend campus, Athletic Field. Everyone is invited to join for a free, traditionally prepared salmon lunch and Native American celebration.

Warm Springs Fire & Safety is looking for old, unwanted non-running cars for training purposes. Fire & Safety personnel will pick them up and get rid of them after training. They do not need titles, only a signed release form. Contact Warm Springs Fire & Safety if you’re interested.

Southern Oregon University is offering the Konaway Nika Tillicum program for motivated Native American students who are completing grades 7-12 from July 6th – 12th. Students will explore a broad range of classes, lectures, cultural experiences, and recreational activities on the Southern Oregon University campus in Ashland. Learn more at https://inside.sou.edu/youth/konaway-nika-tillicum.html.

2024 Jefferson County Community Learning Center’s K – 12th Grade Summer Acceleration Camp & 9th Grade Strong Start enrollment is open. The summer acceleration program runs from July 29th- August 16th. Kindergarten times will be from 9:30am-1:30pm and 1st-12th grade will be from 9:00am – 3:00 pm. The enrollment form is available on the Jefferson County School District website. If you have any questions, call your student’s site: Warm Springs K8 541-553-1563, Bridges/Westside 541-475-0388 or Madras High 541-475-7265.