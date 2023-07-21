KWSO News Update 7/21/23 4:45pm

A transformer on a pole, at Indian Head Casino, failed yesterday (Thu., Jul. 21, 2023) starting a small grass fire and creating a power surge across the Warm Springs Community. The power outage caused the Casino to close. PP&L crews responded and worked into the night to repair the damaged equipment. KWSO’s signal was impacted by the power issues and we continue to work on at our Eagle Butte Tower Site. We hope to be back up broadcasting and streaming by the end of the day tomorrow (Sat., Jul 22, 2023). (Bonus Info: if you have a radio with a clear line of site to our antenna on Eagle Butte – you might be able to pick up some signal but it’s not much and not our actual broadcast signal)

Traffic is heavy throughout Central Oregon this afternoon. On Highway 26 in Warm Springs near mile post 101, Warm Springs Police report a two-vehicle crash. Expect delays until that scene is cleared. PD reports that there have been multiple accidents today so please drive with caution, stay alert and be patient on the road this weekend.

Warm Springs Telecom is replacing faulty power equipment at their Sidwalter Butte tower that is affecting service off that tower as well as service for the Schoolie Flat tower. A needed part will be delivered tomorrow and they estimate a full return to service by tomorrow late afternoon (July 22, 2023 5pm). In the meantime, they are trying to a work around to see if they can restore service even temporarily.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Administration Building closed at 2pm this afternoon due to high temperatures in the facility. This was the third consecutive day there was an early closure due to heat. They plan on reopening Monday morning at 8am.