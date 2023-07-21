Wasco Meeting Mon., Jul. 24, 2023

An Agency District meeting is set for Monday evening, July 24th to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship Selection Process.

Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The Wasco Chief Position on Tribal Council has been vacant since September 26 of 2022, following the passing of autwai Alfred ‘JR’ Smith, who had served as Chief for 10 years.

JR Smith did name a subchief, his brother, Wissie Smith in 2016 and his family maintains that the traditional custom of naming a subchief means he automatically becomes the Wasco Chief.

The prior two times the Wasco Chief passed away – a vote was conducted for the people to elect their Chief.

Autwai Alfred Smith Jr. was elected in 2012 and Autwai Nelson Wallulatum was elected in 1959.

The discussion about how to move forward to select the next chief will continue Monday evening at the Agency Longhouse.