KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 22, 2023

A Summer Platform and Hook and Line Fishery for all of Zone 6 is now open through the end of the year unless run conditions require otherwise.

Today is the last day of the Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo. Entry into the fair and parking is free. Exhibits open at 11am and carnival rides at noon. There will live music tonight featuring Countryfied starting at 9 in the pavilion. The NPRA Pro Rodeo is tonight at 7pm. Admission is charged for the rodeo – kids 5 and under are free. The fair closes at 11pm.

There is an Agency District meeting on this coming Monday at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting at 7. On the agenda is the Chieftainship Selection Process.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/nicommunity

Building Native Communities Financial Education Classes are being offered next week July 25-27. I.D.A. participants are required to complete the courses. And, they are also open to anyone interested in learning about managing money wisely, developing good saving habits, understanding credit and financial success. To get signed up call 541-553-3148 or email mallory@wscat.org.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held July 28th at Skamania Lodge. For more information visit the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s website.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

The Family Jamboree Day Drummer’s Jam Social Powwow is on Wednesday, August 9th at 6pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion at pm. All drummers, dancers and food vendors are welcome.

Sign-ups are being taken for The Art of Sewing workshop being offered by Warm Springs Recreation and OSU Extension. It will be held August 22nd and 23rd 9 til 11:30am at the Community Center. It’s open to ages 10 and up, no experience is need and all materials provided. Space is limited and early registration is recommended by calling Carol at 541-553-3243.