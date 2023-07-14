WIC & IHS Mobile Clinic Next Tuesday 7/18/23

Warm Springs WIC and Indian Health Services will be doing a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho firehouse next Tuesday.

WIC will be available onsite for enrollment, appointments, farmer’s market checks, and benefit updates. Simnasho area residents can schedule a mobile WIC appointment ahead of time by calling 541-553-2352.

IHS Physician Assistant, Raneva Dowty, will also be available at the Simnasho firehouse on Tuesday to see patients in the mobile medical unit. Local residents who would like a medical appointment on Tuesday should callcall IHS scheduling at 541-553-2610.