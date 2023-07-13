KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 14, 2023

Today’s senior meal is breakfast from 7:30-9:30 with takeout available.

Today is the final day of youth basketball camp and Vacation Bible School, hosted by the Warm Springs Baptist Church. It’s 9 to noon at the old Elementary Gym.

The 2023 Columbia River Indian Fishers Expo is a free event for all Yakama, Warm Springs, Umatilla, and Nez Perce fishers to get information, resources and training. It will be held July 28th at Skamania Lodge. Today is the last day of early bird registration. For more information visit www.critfc.org.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 has its 20-year reunion this weekend. Tonight there will be a gathering at the New Basin Distillery in Madras that will include a raffle and is for adults only. Tomorrow there will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.

The 28th Annual High Desert Garden Tour presented by OSU Extension and Master Gardeners is tomorrow from 9 to 3:30. Explore 7 gardens in Bend and Tumalo on this self-guided tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Youth 18 and under are free.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Warm Springs Reservation current fire danger level is “very high.” Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have been updated. Zone 1 is Level 3, Zone 2 is Level 2 and Zone 3 is in IFPL Level 1. If you have any questions contact Warm Springs Fire Management.

NeighborImpact is doing a survey to help them ensure equitable service delivery and enhance their understanding of the unique needs within Central Oregon and its diverse communities. The survey is 10 questions long and takes about 5 minutes to complete. Click here to participate.

Warm Springs Extension Service will go on a Berry Fruit Loop Tour on Monday, July 24th from 8-5. They invite folks to join them on the tour where they will visit several orchards along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Bring a sack lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available and you should let them know if you’ll be riding with them or driving your own vehicle. For more information contact Sara Olson (541-553-3238; sara.olson@oregonstate.edu.) There also have a Jam and Pie Filling Preservation class planned for August 9th from noon to 2.

Sports physical clinics will be done at Warm Springs I H S on July 26th & September 1st. Call to schedule 541-553-2610. A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment.

The “Strong Start” Summer Program for Freshman at Madras High School for 9th grade students will run July 31st to August 18th. Freshman can earn half an elective credit by attending the program that will offer STEM and project-based learning with field trips plus breakfast and lunch will be provided. You can sign up by stopping by the Madras High School office on Wednesdays or online.