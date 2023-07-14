KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 15, 2023

The Madras Saturday Market is open from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

The Madras High School Class of 2003 20-year reunion is today. There will be a potluck with music and games at Sahalee Park from 10am to 2pm.

The Warm Springs Reservation current fire danger level is “very high.” Industrial Fire Precaution Levels have been updated. Zone 1 is Level 3, Zone 2 is Level 2 and Zone 3 is in IFPL Level 1. If you have any questions contact Warm Springs Fire Management.

Warm Springs WIC and I H S will have a combined mobile clinic at the Simnasho Fire Hall this coming Tuesday, July 18th from 9am until 3pm. Simnasho residents who would like to make a WIC appointment can call 541-553-2352. To schedule a mobile medical appointment with Raneva Dowty call 541-553-2610.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” is on display now until October. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/.

Warm Springs Higher Education has 2023-24 boarding school applications available for Chemawa, Riverside, Sherman and Flandreau Indian High Schools. The deadline to apply is July 31st. Applications can be picked up at the Higher Ed office, located in Room 306, top floor of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3311 or email carroll.dick@wstribes.org.

An opportunity to learn about volunteering with Fences for Fido is coming up Thursday, August 3rd 5-6:30pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant. Fences for Fido & the Warm Springs Commodities program are co-hosting free tacos and soda, activities for kids and everyone is welcome to learn how volunteering just a few hours on a weekend can help dogs in Warm Springs stay safe and healthy. To RSVP text or call 541-668-0696.

The Ku Naxsh youth Basketball Camp and 3 on 3 Coed Tournament is coming up Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center. The camp will have 2 sessions both days. Grades 4-7 is from 9 to 11am and 8th-12th grade from 12:30 to 3. The 3-0n-3 Tournament will start after the camp at 4:00. The tourney will have 3 categories, and award 1st thru 3rd places. For more information contact Shawn Harry 541-325-1323 or Lynden Harry 541-325-3024.