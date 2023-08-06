CTWS Closed Monday 8/7/23

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will be closed on Monday (Aug. 7, 2023) due to scheduled power outages throughout the day.

Late Friday (Aug. 4, 2023), the CTWS Branch of Public Utilities sent out a MEMO regarding the outage:

“WHAT: Scheduled date of Outage: Monday August 07,2023

WHY: Pacific Power and lights are replacing and upgrading power poles and transformers

WHO: ENTIRE AGENCY AREA WILL BE SUBJECT TO INTERMITTED POWER LOSS THROUGHOUT THE DAY

TIME FRAME: 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO:

The only thing to remember is that the power will be going off and on throughout the day on Monday August 07,2023.

Please remember to help preserve you contents in the freezer and refrigerator is by limiting access and limiting time the doors are open for prolonged time.

Your water heaters should be turned off at the breaker panel to avoid damage to the unit when full power is restored after 4:00 pm.

PLEASE CHECK ON ELDERS’ AND RELATIVES FOR THEIR NEEDS DURING THIS OUTAGE, WEATHER IS UNPREDICTABLE AND SOME REQUIRED ADDITIONAL MEDICAL ASSISTANCE THAT REQUIRES ELECTICITY.

If further information is needed please call Pacific Power and lights at 1-888-221-7070.”

On Sunday morning (Aug. 6, 2023) Tribal Employees received notification, via email,

“Per Robert Brunoe, Secretary-Treasuer/CEO – The Tribes will be shut down on Monday, August 7, 2023 due to the power outage that will occur. Essential programs and services do need to work as scheduled. All other tribal employees will report to work as scheduled on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.”