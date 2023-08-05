KWSO Calendar for Sun., Aug. 6, 2023

The Vital Statistics office has new temporary hours for Tribal ID’s. Members needing an ID can go in between 8am and 3pm. The cost is $10 for a Tribal ID.

The Native Aspirations Coalition meets Monday at noon to discuss upcoming events and activities in the community. The meeting is open to anyone interested in having positive impact in Warm Springs and making things happen. The meeting is in the Community Center social hall.

Summer meals for youth 18 and under are provided at no cost weekdays at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Breakfast is served from 8:30 til 9am and lunch noon to 12:30. Meals are available at Bridges High School at 7:30 and 11am. And, at Madras High School breakfast is from 8:45-9am, and lunch from 11:50 until 12:20. Students enrolled in the 21st Century Programs at Bridges and the K8 are provided with breakfast and lunch. Check with those programs for times.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day Family is this Wednesday. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5pm behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow is the evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

Cricket Wireless will be doing a Sign-Up Event at the Warm Springs Community Action Team building from 2-4pm on Thursday August 10th. Representatives will be able to answer questions and offer sign-ups for Cricket. People can bring their own device or there may be a limited number of free devices available for those who sign up at the event. By signing up with the ACP tribal program, individuals may qualify for discounted service. Eligibility can be checked at the event or anytime online.

Back to Boards Classes for expecting and recently delivered mothers are offered in Warm Springs. Fabric and the size 2 board are provided by the MCH Program. You may provide your own board and materials if you choose. Upcoming class dates are August 17 & 18, October 19 & 20 and December 21 & 22nd. Please sign up for the class closest to your due date by calling Sheryl Lopez at 541-553-2352.

The Warm Springs I H S Clinic’s main phone number is 541-553-1196. To schedule with medical there is an appointment line 541-553-2610. To reach the Dental Department directly call 541-553-2462. A Pharmacy Refill line is available at 541-553-5475. And, for the Optometry number is 541-553-2483.

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the Library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market = and those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.