KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 18, 2023

It’s a cookout for the senior lunch today – on the menu is grilled eels and burgers. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Center dining room.

Today is the deadline for youth to register for Camp Naimuma. It will be held Tuesday, August 22nd thru Thursday, August 24th. It will be a day camp held on the grass area across from the Education Building. The camp will run from 8am until 5pm all three days. Applications can be picked up and turned in at the Culture & Heritage/Education Building. It’s free for all youth ages 8 to 14. For more information call 541-553-3290.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee Summer Awards application packet is due today. This is for Extra Curricular Activities for students in the Jefferson County 509J and South Wasco County School Districts. To apply – you need to complete a JOM Enrollment Application, a JOM Survey and complete the request for financial assistance with supporting documents. Contact carroll.dick@wstribes.org, call her at 541-553-3311 or stop by and see her at the Warm Springs Education Building in the Higher Education office.

The Wasco County Fair and Rodeo is happening in Tygh Valley. The rodeo is at 7:30 today and tomorrow. There is an admission cost for the fair this year but parking is free. Multi-day and bundle pack admission tickets are available online at Wasco County Fair dot COM. Kids 5 and under are free. Tribal Member admission is free. Check out the Wasco County Fair Facebook page for a full list of activities. Handicap parking is at the main gate and everyone else needs to park in the field.

The Madras Saturday Market will be open tomorrow from 9am to 2pm at Sahalee Park.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch and Oregon Band of Brothers Bend Chapter are hosting the Picnic at the Ranch tomorrow from 3pm until sunset. The event will feature food, live music, games, raffles and activities for all ages. It’s free for veterans, friends and families. The location is 65920 61st Street in Bend. For more information call 541-706-9062 or email info at C O V ranch dot org (info@covranch.org).

The annual trip for the Warm Springs Community to enjoy a huckleberry picking day at Mt Hood Meadows is coming up this Monday. You can sign up for the trip by contacting KWSO at 541-553-1968, text 541-460-2255 or else email sue.matters@wstribes.org. We will need to know if you want to ride the bus or drive yourself up. Reach out to KWSO today to get on the list to participate.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Back to School Yard Sale is on Friday, August 25th from 9am to 3pm at the Community Center. Tables are limited – call 541-553-3243 to reserve one.

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market. Those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Council invites everyone to the 11th annual Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival. It will be on Saturday September 9th at Park Rose High School in Portland. It’s a family friendly event and admission is free.

An Overdose Rescue Course is offered every Wednesday Morning from 9 until 10:30 at the Warm Springs Prevention training room in the old elementary school. It’s a chance to learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, and about resources and treatment for opioid addiction in Warm Springs. If you are interested – contact Jaycelene Brisbois.