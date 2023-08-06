KWSO Calendar for Mon., Aug., 7, 2023

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Offices will be closed today, Mon. Aug. 7, 2023, due to scheduled power outages throughout the day. Tribal Employees should report to work as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 8th.

Due to the power outages – the Warm Springs Senior Program will not have exercise class or a meal today. Also – the Native Aspirations Coalition rescheduled their monthly meeting for next Monday August 14th at noon.

The Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program is taking a road trip to Tulalip for the Tulalip Tribes annual potlatch on August 17th. The Senior Program has reserved 10 hotel rooms and will be sending 2 vehicles. All expenses will be the responsibility of each individual senior who signs up. You can learn more and register at the Senior building. They will leave on August 16th at 7am.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Family Jamboree Day Family is on Wednesday, August 9th. They’ll will have the big inflatables and fun from 1-5pm behind the community center and then a Drummer’s Jam and Social Powwow is the evening at 6 in the pavilion. Food vendors are welcome.

The Warm Springs Library is hosting a Summer Reading Contest for youth under 18 years of age. Read a book and then fill out a book slip and turn it in to the Library or to a drop box at Warm Springs Market, Boys & Girls Club or at the KWSO booth at the Thursday market = and those slips will be drawn for prizes. For children too young to read – parents can complete slips.

Papalaxsimisha’s Camelback Club meets on Thursdays at 6pm. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds entrance to join in a hike on the Camelback Trail. Participants can choose walk part or all of the trail and enter into raffle for prizes. The club will be cancelled on days that the temperature exceed 100 degrees.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.

NeighborImpact’s Board of Directors is holding listening sessions with different communities and partners to gather input for its new two-year strategic plan in 2024. A listening session will be held in Warm Springs on August 15th from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Community Center social hall. They’d like to hear from folks about how NeighborImpact is doing in meeting the needs of Warm Springs community members and how they can do better.