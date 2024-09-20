KWSO News for Friday, Sep. 20, 2024

Children’s Protective Service in Warm Springs will be handing out combination meat boxes from Oregon Beef to residents this afternoon starting at 1pm at the CPS office. This is for households on the Warm Springs Reservation and you will be asked to provide ID showing your physical address when picking up. There are no income requirements and there is a limit of one box per home. Please be patient and kind as you wait in line.

Small grants that make a big difference for ensuring access to arts programming, especially in rural areas, have been awarded to 135 arts organizations by the Oregon Arts Commission. Each organization will receive $2,355. Central Oregon recipients include: Central Oregon Mastersingers Inc. of Bend and Tananawit of Warm Springs

The federal government is facing a partial shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1st if congress doesn’t pass a funding bill. If there was a shut down, the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic would not be impacted. 2 years ago IHS received advance appropriations, to ensure funding is received for patient care services in the event of a shutdown. For the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Warm Springs Agency, it’s likely the superintendent’s office and BIA roads department would continue to work during a federal shutdown. Other programs such as the social service representatives for General Assistance, would be on standby in case they are called back in the event a shutdown isn’t quickly resolved.

There’s a new covid-19 vaccine for this fall. And an updated flu shot too. The shots are recommended for everyone more than six months old. A third respiratory virus vaccine is available starting this month. That’s for RSV, a virus that causes cold-like symptoms. That shot is recommended for adults over 75 and for pregnant people who can get it to protect their newborns. To learn more about the availability of vaccinations – contact your medical provider. Warm Springs Community Health expects to have vaccines available in October. You can also check with the Jefferson County Health Department for vaccine availability.

Tribal Enterprises will be hosting community meetings in each district in the coming weeks. These meetings are an opportunity for the membership to get activity information and budget updates from each enterprise. Next Monday, September 23rd – a meeting will be held at the Agency Longhouse. Wednesday October 2nd a meeting will take place at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday October 3rd – there’s a meeting at the Simnasho Longhouse. All Enterprise meetings will run from 5:45 – 8pm.

In prep sports – Gavin Williams ran back a punt for 65 yards and Madras quarterback Bently Stockton threw a 62 yard touchdown pass to Williams for another. Halfback Orion Reynoso ran for two more scores and converted twice on 2 point conversion – leading the White Buffalo Varsity Football Team to a 28-13 victory over La Pine. The Madras defense had another solid performance allowing less than 75 yards on the ground and holding the LaPine Hawks to just 13 points. With the Win Madras moves to 1-2 on the season. Up next for the Buffs is a home contest next Friday against the Harrisburg Eagles.

In Boy’s Varsity Soccer the White Buffalos fell to North Marion 1-5. The Buffs are now 2 and 2 in the preseason.

Just a reminder that registration for the 2024 Jefferson County Cowdeo will close at 4pm today. The Cowdeo is on Saturday, September 28th at the fairgrounds in Madras. Visit Cowdeo.com for more information and to register.