KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 20, 2024

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: Budget Presentations from the TERO Department and TERO Commission, Tribal Court, Museum at Warm Springs and Health & Welfare Committee.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

For senior lunch today, it’s the last senior cookout of the year. Elk roast & hot dogs are on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Warm Springs CPS is handing out boxes of meat this afternoon from Oregon Beef Company. There are no income requirements, and one box can be provided per home while supplies last. You will need to show an ID that shows your physical address that is on the Warm Springs Reservation. The giveaway starts at 1 at CPS on the Campus. No holds or early arrivals will be allowed.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has three new boats that are being given names in the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute languages. The naming of the boats is being done in collaboration with the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Culture & Heritage Committee. They’ll have a boat naming ceremony tomorrow at 10am in the MHS parking lot.

The Madras Elks Lodge is hosting its Swine & Dine event tomorrow. There will be a cornhole tournament at 11am, pig roast at 3 plus a silent auction and music with DJ Bob. For more details you can visit the Madras Elks Facebook page.

An all-denomination prayer circle will take place on Sunday at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. All are welcome to attend and share. Please bring a comfortable chair to sit in. For more information contact Deanie Johnson 541-460-3015.

COCC Fall GED preparation classes begin next week. In Warm Springs, classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 at the Education Building. There are also GED prep classes offered on the Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend COCC campuses. For questions call the Adult Basic Skills office 541-504-2950 or in Warm Springs contact Carroll at the Higher Education office.

Tribal Enterprises will host community meetings to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets. There will be a meeting at the Agency Longhouse on Monday, September 23rd from 5:45-8pm. The next meetings are Wednesday, October 2nd at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and Thursday, October 3rd at Simnasho Longhouse.

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Oct. 12th, exploring and celebrating the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on the OSU-Cascades campus. For a full event schedule, dinner tickets and to learn more online about the First Peoples Celebration .

Kahneeta Hot Springs Resort is planning a Fall Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.